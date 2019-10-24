Cara Delevigne is bringing you the holiday collection you didn’t know you needed. Not to mention, you don’t have to spend a fortune to get your hands on it!

On Tuesday, October 22, the supermodel dropped a holiday collection with Nasty Gal and you’ll want to get in on it ASAP. The affordable line features lots of fun and edgy pieces inspired by music icons of the ‘70s and ‘80s (think: Stevie Nicks and Cher).

“@nastygal latest collection is everything you could want and more,” she wrote in an Instagram post on Tuesday to announce the exciting launch.

From party-ready looks like the black slip dress to laid-back essentials such as a Fleetwood Mac graphic tee, there’s something for every occasion. The collab even has a few stylish suits make for the perfect office-to-outing ensemble during a season packed with after-work gatherings.

She spoke to Marie Claire, revealing her favorite item: the red leather blazer dress. Of course, to add an even cooler appeal, she choose to pair it with combat boots.

“I love wearing something that would be traditionally more masculine and making it feminine and sexy,” she told the publication. “Like the pantsuit, but worn with a nice heel or bralette.”

Sizes range from 0 to 20, while the prices are about $30 for a white crop top and $300 for a fringe jacket.

On Wednesday, October 23, she celebrated the drop with an epic party at The Box in the Soho neighborhood of NYC. Showing her support for her girlfriend, Ashley Benson attended in a black strapless top and high-waisted jeans., while the woman of the hour opted for the grey World Houndstooth Suit.

Though it was hard to choose, keep scrolling to see our top five favorite pieces from the Cara Delevigne Nasty Gal line.