Minka Kelly teamed up with Able jewelry to create a line that gives back to a community of women in need — and the stars are loving it.

As part of her second collaboration with the company, the Friday Night Lights star developed the Barbara Collection in honor of one of the brand’s long-time jewelry makers who triumphed after a 10-year battle with addiction. “I wanted my Able x Minka line to honor all the incredible women I’ve met through Able by naming collections after some of them, starting with Barbara, whose story inspires me deeply as proof that our past does not define our future,” the 39-year-old said in a statement from the brand.

Celebrities Are Loving Tribute Jewelry: See Stars Showing Love Through Their Accessories

Able has long worked to give women who have overcome hardships opportunities they wouldn’t always be able to find on their own. In fact, the brand started by training and employing Ethiopian women who were coming out of the commercial sex industry.

“Since the loss of my mother, I have wanted to dive deeper into the lives of women around me,” Kelly explained. “It remains so important to me to know that what we do at Able directly contributes to jobs and dignity for women around the world.”

The Barbara collection features many beautifully delicate pieces that are perfect for layering. This includes an Ivy Ear Cuff, Thin Hoop Earrings and an Elephant Necklace.

It already has A-lister fans such as Jenna Dewan, Mandy Moore and Sophia Bush. All three women have praised the collection on their Instagram stories, complementing the stunning designs and giveback aspect.

To shop our favorites from the touching and lovely collection, keep scrolling.