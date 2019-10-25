



Tiffany & Co. just dropped the holiday gift of our dreams in the form of an advent calendar. But it comes at a very, very steep cost.

The legendary jewelry brand is offering an advent calendar filled with 24 goodies for the high, high price of $112,000.

Housed in a hand-illustrated rendering of the Fifth Avenue flagship store, the stunning item is, of course, painted that iconic Tiffany blue. Standing at nearly five feet tall the item weighs about 355 pounds. But don’t worry about transporting it yourself. The gift will be delivered through Tiffany’s “White Glove Service” and will be assembled upon arrival.

Inside each shelf is a beautifully wrapped little blue box with a red ribbon, because, of course. As for what’s inside those boxes, it could be anything from everyday knick-knacks, like a sterling silver paper cup or a harmonica, to seriously stunning pieces of jewelry, like the 18-karat gold Tiffany T True bracelet or the Tiffany Smile pendant with diamonds.

“This holiday we wanted to really surprise our customers in a whole new way by showcasing the most awe-inspiring objects and experiences that you can only find at Tiffany,” the Tiffany & Co. chief artistic officer, Reed Krakoff, said in a press release.

Well, job well done! Unfortunately, we’d have to take out several loans to be able to get in on the holiday fun. We’re still contemplating.

Only four of the calendars will be made available to purchase, and you have to request the chance by emailing VeryVeryTiffany@Tiffany.com.

The calendar is only one of the many incredible gifts the legendary brand is offering. Other standout delights for this season include a custom-made ring featuring a round D-color diamond that’s over 8 carats, a Tiffany blue motorcycle and a sterling silver greenhouse.