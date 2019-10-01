Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber’s second wedding with family and friends was as lavish as you’d expect. The star-studded event took place on Monday, September 30 and there were bedazzled bottles of Moet & Chandon Imperial champagne, a customized photo booth, $975 Jimmy Choo heels and — take a deep breath — stunning Tiffany & Co wedding bands deserving of a place on your Pinterest feed.
Thanks to the renowned American jeweler, the 22-year-old bride’s $500,000 oval engagement ring from NYC-based private jeweler Solow & Co. finally has a companion — well, two to be exact! Instead of just one wedding band, the supermodel now sports a pair: The classic $3,125 Tiffany Soleste Band Ring in 18-carat gold with diamonds and the $2,150 Tiffany Soleste V Ring in 18-carat gold with diamonds to make her ring finger look extra-extravagant. Can we get a slow clap for this $5,275 moment?
Bieber wasn’t afraid to go all-out with the bling for the big day, either! In addition to the $60,000 gold Audemars Piguet watch that he splurged on from Jadelle Beverly Hills, he also wore a fancy diamond grill to style with his Tiffany Classic Wedding Band. The thick, 4.5 mm-wide ring was made with 18-carat gold and retails for $950 — a steal in comparison to Baldwin’s!
The couple is no stranger to the luxe jewelry brand. Baldwin also wore Tiffany jewelry at the wedding ceremony and reception, donning 5-carat Tiffany & Co Diamond earrings set in platinum, worth a casual $123,000. The glamorous, square-shaped diamond studs stood out against her romantic low-bun in that adorable black-and-white photo of Baldwin and her husband.
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!