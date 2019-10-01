



Justin Bieber paired his sharp wedding day look with the most Justin Bieber accessory there is — a sparkly studded grill. After all, it was his wedding day!

On Monday, September 30, the 25-year-old tied the knot with his wife Hailey Baldwin for a second time. Trading in a secret courthouse ceremony for a star-studded affair in North Carolina, the lovebirds looked elegant and beautiful in their extravagant wedding day ensembles.

Bieber dressed his up his classic tuxedo up with a grill that sat on his bottom front teeth. But the best part of this add-on is that the mouthpiece actually matches the bride’s layered engagement and wedding rings.

“Looking forward to forever with you,” he wrote in an Instagram post on Tuesday afternoon, showcasing the duo’s matching accessories. In the second image, she pulls down his bottom lip to reveal the teeth bling while giving Us an up-close glimpse at her nearly blinding baubles that sit on that special finger.

We already know the model’s rumored-to-be $2 million oval diamond engagement ring is from NYC-based Solow & Co. The wedding bands (both his and hers) came from Tiffany & Co.

The blonde beauty commented on the “Love Yourself” singer’s post, writing, “forever with my favorite human.”

The Grammy Award-winning artist has always been a fan of shiny accessories, grillz in particular. On Wednesday, July 24, he doubled up with a diamond-embellished grill and a silver double-studded eyebrow piercing in an Instagram selfie. Just a few days earlier, on July 21, he picked up a glitzy grill from celebrity Ian Marks (A.K.A. @GoldTeethGod) that is rumored to have cost $50,000.

And that was just for everyday! Who knows much he was willing to spend on one for his big day!

