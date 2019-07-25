



Justin Bieber just took to Instagram looking edgier than ever thanks to some new — and expensive — accessories.

On Wednesday, July 24, the singer-songwriter posted a shirtless photo outdoors sporting a silver double-studded eyebrow piercing and diamond grill. The up-close-and-personal shot showed off the new accessories loud and clear, as opposed to the last selfie that Bieber posted on Tuesday, July 23. In that photo, you really need to zoom in to get a glimpse of that new eyebrow bling — but it is, in fact, there.

Bieber got the piercing on Sunday, July 21, when he took a trip to Ancient Adornments in West Hollywood with his wife, Hailey Bieber.

In addition to the piercing, Bieber also picked up some new grillz from celebrity jeweler Ian Marks, a.k.a @GoldTeethGod on Instagram. The grill has a casual three rows of diamonds and rumor has it that it costs $50,000. Gold Teeth God posted a video of the specific grill he sold to Bieber and it’s seriously blinding.

Bieber’s followers have mixed feelings about his new look. “Are we in 2008 or what?????” wrote one disappointed user. Some expressed concern, like one follower who warned him, “You are spending money foolishly on yourself you don’t need that in your mouth!”

But some folks are feeling his new bling. Another Instagrammer fully supports the look and feels inspired, commenting, “Time for me to put my eyebrow jewelry back in again.” And yet another fan summed up her reaction with “🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

Hailey reportedly got in on the fun too while at the salon, but took a tamer approach to by getting two new helix piercings.

Let’s not forget that this isn’t Bieber’s first time testing out facial piercings. Back in 2016, the singer posted a selfie on Instagram (in bed, again) with a tiny diamond nose ring. What happened to that nose ring is uncertain, but it hasn’t made an appearance since. Will his new accessories face the same tragic fate?

