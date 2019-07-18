Hailey Bieber just teamed up with world champion surfer and close friend Kelia Moniz to launch the second season of their Roxy Sister Collection.

The collection is meant to be a fusion of the two models’ vibes. Moniz is a surfer who grew up riding the waves of Waikiki, Hawaii (with the world championship titles to prove it). Bieber, on the other hand, is the epitome of city girl-chic. The Roxy Sister Collection is meant to fuse both of their aesthetics into one with fashion essentials that will make you look damn good.

The first drop of the Roxy Sister Collection came out in March 2019 with a mix of bikinis, one-pieces and graphic T-Shirts. Season 2 consists of 25 different pieces, all of which continue to embody an effortless, timeless vibe. The new pieces feature a specific range of on-trend hues like warm caramel, navy and gray. They’re versatile enough to take things straight from the beach to the city — or wherever else your travels take you.

If you’re here for the bathing suits, you should know that this launch features three different styles, all of which come in two different colors. There’s a tan striped option, along with a burnt sienna shade. Not-so pro tip: The one-piece swimsuits also double as awesome bodysuits for those of you who intend on sporting the collection through every season.

“Shooting with Joe [Termini] and Kelia was so fun, and the entire Roxy team feels like one big family,” says Bieber in a press release about the new launch. “It’s a true pleasure to get to work with a brand that has always supported women and actively works to help them achieve their dreams.”

“Hailey and I have a super special friendship and to be able to share this part of my life with her is really cool. I love this second collection with all its stylish yet cozy pieces and I hope you do too!” says Kelia.

And this isn’t the end! You can look forward to two more seasonal collections from Bieber and Moniz. In the meantime, keep scrolling for seven pieces we’re currently loving from Season 2.