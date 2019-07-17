One of the most in-demand stylists in Hollywood now has her own collection and you won’t want to miss it.

Karla Welch, stylist to stars like Olivia Wilde, Tracee Ellis Ross and Elisabeth Moss, collaborated with Express to drop the cool-kid collection of your dreams today, July 17.

Shop All 8 Pieces From Ksubi Sign of the Times Collection — Kendall Jenner Is the Campaign Star!

“I believe that feeling great about your personal style creates confidence,” she was quoted saying on the website. “I want to empower women.” And that she will!

The 20-piece line — x Karla — features a variety of styles and pieces that range from softer, prettier offerings like the eyelet lace cami dress to edgier picks like the latex mini skirt and come in sizes from 00 to 18.

“I designed pieces that I need in my wardrobe and that women will wear over and over again,” she said. “This collection is about classics for this season that will become go-tos year round.”

The idea is you can capture just about any vibe by mixing and matching her line. For example, you can achieve business chicness courtesy of the boyfriend blazer or laid-back perfect-for-brunch style with the tie dye cropped crew neck sweatshirt. It may sound all over the map, but surprisingly it’s all cohesive.

Welch promoted the line in an Instagram Story the day before the launch on Tuesday, July 17, rocking the x Karla Short Sleeve Menswear Shirt, which she refers to as “a lifetime shirt.” She tucked the oversized button-up into cuffed-up loose-fit jeans and topped off the look with a pair of Manolo Blahniks

In an Instagram post on the xKarla account, the brand wrote, “You CAN sit with US! I’m thrilled to introduce my collaboration with @Express It’s everything I want to wear and I hope you do too!”

We picked seven pieces we’re loving from the collection. Keep scrolling to see our favorites!