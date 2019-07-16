Kendall Jenner is the epitome of cool in Ksubi’s newest campaign for their latest capsule collection, Sign of the Times, and now you can finally get your hands on the goods!

The fall line, which was originally announced back in June and dropped today, July 16, features eight pieces. With a tough edge and definite vintage noughties inspiration, the collection is essentially model-off-duty style — A.K.A. the perfect esthetic for the 23-year-old.

“I’ve always been an admirer of Ksubi’s style and vision and I was so excited when they reached out to me,” the oldest Jenner said in a press release. But she wasn’t the only one excited about the partnership. Ksubi chief executive officer and creative director Craig King told WWD that the company’s designers created “a range for someone like Kendall Jenner. Someone that has that effortless style.”

“If you were to look at any one of our last few seasonal mood boards, you’d find a disproportionate number of shots of Kendall,” King said in the press release. “Her simple off-duty L.A. style is very reflective of Sydney’s street vibes. It’s not often you get to work with your long distance muse, so when the chance came around, we obviously jumped at it.” And we can see why!

With items ranging from a $90 black t-shirt to a $300 dark denim jacket, you can now look like Jenner herself in grungy washed high-waisted jeans and a black crop top. Just keep scrolling to see and shop all eight items from Ksubi’s Sign of the Times fall collection.