Happy Memorial Day weekend! With the unofficial start of summer here, it’s time to start getting your wardrobe set for the season. That doesn’t just mean trading in sweaters for swimsuits and shorts. There’s another look that trendy A-listers have been loving lately: all-white ensembles.

Style stars have no problem breaking that whole no-white-after-Labor-Day rule. But for those who follow these age-old guidelines, now is the perfect time to embrace the It-girl go-to. After all, it’s clean, crisp and seriously chic.

Not quite sure how to make it work? Follow in the footsteps of some of the most fashionable ladies in Hollywood.

Josephine Skriver has proven to be a big fan of the strategy time and time again, wearing different snow-colored outfits while hanging out in Cannes for the Film Festival. When relaxing one day, she stunned in an eyelet romper that we’re currently adding to our want-list. On another evening she wore a pants-and-sweater combo, the latter of which had a train that completely elevated the entire look.

She isn’t the only celeb to incorporate the trend into formal wear. Cindy Bruna wore a color-free Balmain jumpsuit with sharp structured shoulders and a thick silver embellishment around the waist. Eva Longoria also wore a plunging jumpsuit in Cannes, with a simple white belt.

Then there are those who seem to just throw on this monochrome look with pure ease. Kendall Jenner embraced it in a miniskirt and sweatshirt, which she paired with tiny shades and chunky sneakers (the ultimate model-off-duty look). Emily Ratajkowski, of course, looked sexy and cool in her fitted tank and ankle-cut jeans while walking her dog.

From evening wear to chill day-off combos, keep scrolling to get the all-white inspo you need this summer.