



Ariana Grande’s Givenchy campaign is finally here and we can’t stop looking at the stunning pictures.

On Monday, July 15, the fashion house unveiled the striking portraits of the award-winning artist, titling the campaign #Arivenchy. The debut images, shot by photographer Craig McDean, epitomize elegance and empowerment.

The first is a black and white portrait that displays an off-the-shoulder top with what looks like gold floral embroidery. The second look is workwear inspired, featuring a kelly green pantsuit with exaggerated structured shoulders. She accessorized the latter look with this fall’s statement bag — the Eden. Designed in the spirit of Artistic Director Clare Waight Keller’s Winter of Eden collection, the brown snakeskin bag is equal parts functional and fashionable. Tying together the modern individuality of the two images was of course the “Thank You, Next” singer’s high, long ponytail and black cat-eye flick.

“Honored to be your girl and wear these looooks @givenchyofficial,” she wrote in an Instagram post on Monday. “Happy campaign reveal day. can’t wait for everybody to see all of the photos.”

Back in May, the design house confirmed that the Grammy Award-winner was the newest face for the fall-winter 2019 campaign, teasing silhouetted shots of the performer from behind in Instagrams posts on Friday, May 10.

“I am so proud to be the new face of Givenchy,” the “7 Rings” singer said in a statement to Vogue that Friday. “It is a house I have forever admired, and to now be part of that family is such an honor. I love this clothing and the confidence and joy it brings to the people wearing it. Not only is the clothing timeless and beautiful, but I’m proud to work with a brand that makes people feel celebrated for who they are, and unapologetic about whatever they want to be.”

