Millie Bobby Brown may be young, but she has proven time and time again that she’s a style star to be reckoned with. Now she’s cementing that status with her very own sneaker collection.

See Millie Bobby Brown’s Best Red Carpet Fashion Moments

The Stranger Things actress launched a collaboration with Converse on July 11 called Millie By You. The 15-year-old created colorful designs and patterns on the iconic Chuck Taylor All Star canvas for a customizable line that’s youthful, fun and ultra-cool.

“Introducing MILLIE BY YOU, a new collection of shoes I designed with @Converse that highlights my love for whales and the ocean as well as DIY fashion,” she wrote in an Instagram post on Thursday morning. “The coolest part is YOU get to customize and create your own unique pair of chucks with prints, colors and materials chosen by ME! Go design your pair now!!!!”

It’s no surprise the teen opted to collab with this footwear brand, seeing as she’s been a longtime fan. On January 21, 2018, at the 24th annual SAG Awards, the Godzilla: King of the Monsters star paired her pink sequined Calvin Klein dress with a of low-top Converse sneaks. With her hair in space buns and a hot pink shade on her lip, the young star was the epitome of cool-girl chic.

So from a multi-color whale pattern to a simple pastel high-top, keep scrolling to see five of our favorite picks from the collection.