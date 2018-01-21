Could she being any cuter? We have come to expect fab fashion choices from Millie Bobby Brown on the red carpet, but her 2018 SAG Awards look may be our favorite yet. She rocked a pair of white Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Low Tops to the award show for a reason that makes us love the star even more.

Rather than wearing strappy heals or a pair of stilettos with her Calvin Klein by Appointment sparkly gown, the 13-year-old Stranger Things star — who was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for her role of Eleven and Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series for the sci-fi series — went with sneakers so she could light up the dance floor.

On the red carpet, Brown told E!’s Giuliana Rancic that the SAG Awards are a true party, and she came prepared this year in her pumped up kicks. “I always dance,” she said. “Losing or winning — you always dance at the SAG Awards.”

While her sneakers may have stolen the show — and our hearts — Brown’s head-to-toe look was age-appropriate glam at its finest. Her knee-length, blush-pink sequined Calvin Klein dress had a cute train detail, pretty halter-neck and simple satin ribbon that nipped at the waist.

Her hair and makeup only added to the fun. She shared a close-up of the beauty look, which included a hot-pink lip and coordinating sparkly eye, on Instagram. Her double buns, adorned with thick black ribbons, were a lesson in space-age chic that Princess Leia would approve of. Her metallic pink mani and handful of Repossi rings completed the downtown ballerina look.

While Brown told Rancic on the red carpet that her post-SAG plans would likely include going back to her hotel room, eating pizza and watching a movie with her family, we can only hope she puts those sneakers to good use and hits the dance floor at one of the afterparties. And ladies take note: the stylish teen’s Converse look proves that there is no longer any reason to suffer in heels at a black tie event!

