Millie Bobby Brown may only be 13 years old, but the star of Stranger Things just proved that she is wise beyond her years. The actress took to her Twitter account over the weekend to talk about hair — or rather, the lack of it — and shared an empowering message while she was at it.

First the teen superstar shared that she missed her shaved head after sharing a GIF of herself from the first season of the show. Then she went on to express this wonderful sentiment: “Shaving your head is so empowering. You don’t need hair to be beautiful. You are beautiful with or without. I learnt that too X,” she wrote to her followers. We love that Brown is not only positive with her social media sentiments, but has taken the time to advocate for different standards of beauty.

i miss my shaved head — Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebbrown) January 14, 2018

But that wasn’t when the feel-good moments stopped. Brown then shared a timelapse video of herself in the process of getting her head shaved (the moment when she finally became her character Eleven, who was introduced in the series with a hairless head, along with a touching message. “The day I shaved my head was the most empowering moment of my whole life. The last strand of hair cut off was the moment my whole face was on show and I couldn’t hide behind my hair like I used to. As I looked in the mirror and realized I had one job to do. Inspire,” she captioned the video.

shaving your head is so empowering. You don't need hair to be beautiful. You are beautiful with or without. I learnt that too x — Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebbrown) January 14, 2018

Like we said, Brown is wise beyond her years. Her hair may be back, but she loves herself either way.

The day I shaved my head was the most empowering moment of my whole life. The last strand of hair cut off was the moment my whole face was on show and I couldn’t hide behind my hair like I used to. As I looked in the mirror I realized I had one job to do. Inspire. pic.twitter.com/k65c7dGId1 — Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebbrown) January 14, 2018

