Although we don’t yet know everything about what goes on in the upside down, we do know one secret from Stranger Things, and it involves Temptus’ body makeup airbrushing device.

For those who haven’t caught up on Season Two, we won’t spoil the plot, but we will tell you there’s a new hottie in town: Billy Hargrove. The new resident bad boy of Hawkins, Indiana doesn’t just have the most memorable mullet (it’s a look, OK?), he also has some killer abs, too. And while the abs are real, it turns out that one of the, er, more usable tricks makeup tricks used on set was revealed to enhance his enviable washboard physique.

Stranger Things makeup artist Sarah Hindsgaul posted an oogle-worthy video to her Instagram account of her prepping actor Dacre Montgomery for a day of set (with, yes, his mullet wig in full effect), and we got an inside look of how abs can be emphasized to look that much more fab. Gaul uses her Temptu device (available for $195) to not only sculpt Montgomery’s shoulder area, but also his six pack. By using a subtly warming shade, Gaul makes his sculpted muscles look all that much more defined, with tricks of light and shadow.

Now, this may not seem like the most applicable beauty trick ever as many a celeb knows, body makeup and self tanner make for an incredibly simple way to fake the appearance of slimmer limbs by exaggerating shadows and visually smoothing the appearance of the skin. Sound too intimidating for you? A body lotion with a subtle shimmer is a great way to visually lengthen and give the appearance of leaner limbs too.

As for other beauty secrets off of the set of Stranger Things, there aren’t many usable ones yet, unless — spoiler alert — you happen to have a can of Farrah Fawcett spray.

