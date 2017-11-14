They’re turning our world Upside Down! Costar couple Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton locked lips during a date night in London on Friday, November 10.

Hottest Couples Who Fell In Love on Set

Dyer, 20, supported Heaton, 23, at his drumming gig in the city, and afterward, the Shut In actor and the I Believe in Unicorns actress kissed and hugged while grabbing a bite outside of the venue. The duo also caught up with Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams and her boyfriend, Ollie Jackson, later in the evening.

Celebrity Couples and How They First Met: Love Story Beginnings

Although they have yet to confirm their romance, the Stranger Things costars have been packing on the PDA on multiple occasions lately. During an outing in Paris in early November, Dyer and Heaton were all smiles as they went window shopping hand-in-hand. The duo first fueled romance rumors back in January when they were spotted getting cozy at the Los Angeles International Airport together.

Fictional TV Hometowns

As previously reported, Heaton shares a son with ex-girlfriend Akiko Matsurra. “Charlie and Akiko met while in the band Comanechi,” a source told Us Weekly in October. “They share a son, but he lives with Akiko and Charlie visits on occasion. Charlie is in L.A. most of the time auditioning and was filming for Stranger Things, but he jumps across the pond to London to see their son. Akin and Charlie are amicable coparents.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!