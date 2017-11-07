Nothing strange about this! Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer were all smiles while holding hands during an outing in Paris on Friday, November 3. The Stranger Things costars are in a relationship, Us Weekly can confirm.

Although the Shut In actor, 23, and the I Believe in Unicorns actress, 20, have yet to publicly confirm their romance, the duo has been spotted together holding hands on multiple occasions since January.

As previously reported, Heaton shares a son with ex-girlfriend Akiko Matsurra. “Charlie and Akiko met while in the band Comanechi,” a source told Us in October. “They share as on, but he lives with Akiko and Charlie visits on occasion. Charlie is in L.A. most of the time auditioning and was filming for Stranger Things, but he jumps across the pond to London to see their son. Akiko and Charlie are amicable coparents.”

The news about Heaton’s child came days after the As You Are actor was denied entry into the United States after traces of cocaine were allegedly found in his luggage. Us confirmed that the actor flew from London to Los Angeles on October 21 for the season 2 premiere of his critically acclaimed Netflix series, but after a small amount of the drug was detected, U.S. Customs and Border Protection sent Heaton back to London, although he was not arrested.

