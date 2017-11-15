Giving classic beauty @januaryjones some 60s French girl inspired make up tonight for her appearance on the @latelateshow Hair @laurapolko soft matte skin and deep emerald liquid liner #rachelgoodwinmakeup for NARS #narsissist A post shared by Rachel Goodwin (@rachelgoodwinmakeup) on Nov 14, 2017 at 8:53pm PST

Party season is rapidly approaching and we at Stylish are gathering an arsenal of beauty tips and tricks to employ throughout so that we always look fabulous. Today’s makeup secret comes courtesy of January Jones who swapped classic black eyeliner for a deep emerald that wasn’t just unexpected, but uber flattering too to prep for an appearance on the Late Late Show with James Corden.

Celebrity artist Rachel Goodwin gave Jones some classic ‘60s beauty (to compliment her Bardot-esque) bangs, complete with Twiggy lower lashes and liner and a winged lid, as well as the perfect tawny flush and nude lip. The twist: instead of choosing classic black, Goodwin made the look modern by choosing a deep emerald liquid formulation by NARS. Not only does this subtle trick keep the vibe fresh, it’s a great way to subtle enhance just about any eye color — it makes Jones’ baby blues seem that much deeper and would provide gorgeous contrast to hazel, green and brown eyes too.

A bonus: the subtle blue tones of an emerald liner make the whites of her eyes brighter, making this the perfect makeup look to employ if you’ve perhaps had a few too many tipples the night before.

The key to nailing this look of course, is keeping the rest of the face fairly neutral. Goodwin used a natural matte foundation (which tend to last longer that dewy formulas, so it’s a perfect choice for late nights) and a tawny flush that imparts a healthy glow. While the makeup artist didn’t share the exact blush shade she used to give Jones her fresh glow, but Charlotte Tilbury Chic to Cheek in the shade First Love might provide a similar healthy effect.

Pop your sculpting blush on and flick a deep emerald liquid liner like this one from NARS, and go ahead and circulate at your next party — you’ll be irresistible.

