Such and incredible night of hair and music !! Thank you @ghdhair for making my night #infinitestyle #MTVEMA #ritaora A post shared by @brentlawler on Nov 12, 2017 at 5:35pm PST

Rita Ora rocked no less than 8 different major hairstyles while hosting the 2017 MTV EMA’s on Sunday, November 12 — and notably walked the red carpet in a bathrobe — but it was her final look that really stole our hearts. The “Your Song” singer closed out a raucous evening of hair changes with a hair piece courtesy of celebrity hairstylist Brent Lawler that was truly a sight to behold.

Khloe Kardashian Launches Her DIFFxKoko Sunglasses Collaboration

After alternating between glamorous waves,edgy crops and a glittering shag she finished with an ornate crystal embellished headpiece that topped an ornate silvery platinum ‘do.

Let’s break it down: Not only did the dazzling hair accessory stretch across the crown of her head and down her forehead, but it also draped along the sides of her face, ornamenting her head with a larger-than-life chandelier earring effect. But Ora is never one to shy away from a major moment, so her hair was ornately braided by Lawler into an intricate updo. The effect? Breathtaking.

About Last Night: See the Best-Dressed Stars on the Red Carpet and Beyond

The rest of her look was topped off with her signature deep red lip with an otherwise low-key makeup look, proving that when opting for a daring hairstyle, it’s great to keep your makeup close to what you’re most comfortable with.

7 Party Dresses Under $70 to Shop From Nordstrom’s Sale

Now back to the bathrobe. Ora didn’t just close the night with a bang, she opened it with one too. The singer stepped out on the red carpet rocking a look that sparked envy in us all: she was in full glam makeup but wearing a luxurious robe and towel turban. If only we could all look like that when we stepped out of the shower.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!