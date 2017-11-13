While Khloé Kardashian has yet to officially confirm her pregnancy, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is showing off a new baby: her sunglasses collaboration with DIFF Eyewear. She debuted the Koko, her limited-edition, vintage-inspired aviator shades with DIFF, on Monday, November 13.

In the campaign images for the DIFFxKoko collection, which were shot in October, the 33-year-old flaunts her flat stomach while wearing a pink bodysuit and the rose-colored version of the Koko. We assume these were shot before her most recent Good American campaign in which you can see a hint of what looks like a baby bump. As Us Weekly previously reported, Kardashian is expecting her first child with NBA pro boyfriend Tristan Thompson. The couple is having a baby boy, as Us Weekly previously revealed.

As for the glasses, the aviators come in four different colors: matte black grey, gunmetal silver mirror, pale gold mirror and pale gold transparent red. Although there’s no sign of her pregnancy in these photos, you can see a bit of the reality star’s bump in her most recent campaign for Good American velour sweats.

“I’ve been a fan of DIFF for years!” Khloe said of her latest baby with the shades company. And there’s another reason she was excited to collaborate with the company! “I love the brand and their ‘buy one, give one’ mission that gives reading glasses to people in need. When the opportunity came about for us to team up on creating a shade, I was excited to work with a brand that is really making an impact on the world.”

Get your Koko shades, which retail for $85 a pair, at diffeyewear.com.

