Pregnant Khloé Kardashian wore loose-fitting velvet sweatpants during an appearance in NYC on Saturday, October 28.

The mom-to-be, who is expecting her first child with NBA player boyfriend Tristan Thompson, has been keeping her baby bump under wraps since news of her pregnancy broke at the end of September.

The Strong Looks Better Naked author, 33, has been spotted wearing tight-fitting jeans in recent weeks but during her appearance to promote her Good American fashion line at Bloomingdale’s on Saturday, the reality star opted for comfort, wearing elastic-waist, cropped sweats that she teamed with a scoop-neck black top, long black jacket and boots.

Us Weekly exclusively reported on Wednesday, October 25, that the E! star is expecting a baby boy with the Cleveland Cavaliers player.

“Marriage is definitely in the cards,” a source told Us. “They are just waiting for the right time to move forward. Khloé doesn’t want to rush into anything.”

Kardashian isn’t the only member of her family expecting a little new year’s bundle of joy — her half-sister Kylie Jenner is pregnant with her first child, a girl, with rapper boyfriend Travis Scott, while Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West are expecting their third child via surrogate. A source told Us earlier this week that the couple’s baby girl will be born “before Christmas.”