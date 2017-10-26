Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Baby Bump While Shooting ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ in NYC

Finally showing! Khloe Kardashian didn’t hide her baby bump while shooting Keeping Up With the Kardashians in New York City on Thursday, October 26.

The Good American Designer, 33, stunned in a black silk button-up blouse resting over her bump, which she paired with a fuzzy black coat and an army green purse. Starbucks in hand, Kardashian looked chic and confident as she strolled through the streets showing off her pregnancy style.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson: A Timeline of Their Relationship

Us Weekly exclusively reported on Wednesday, October 25, that the E! star and her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, are expecting a baby boy. The news comes one month after Us broke the news that the Revenge Body host is pregnant with her first child.

“Marriage is definitely in the cards,” a source told Us of the couple. “They are just waiting for the right time to move forward. Khloe doesn’t want to rush into anything.”

Khloe Kardashian’s Body Evolution

The insider added that that the mama-to-be is maintaining her healthy lifestyle during her pregnancy, although “she’s hungrier than ever” now that she’s eating for two. The source added that she’s consuming “smaller meals throughout the day” to stay fit.

As Us previously reported, Kardashian, who visited a specialist at Ceders-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles for a 20-week checkup on October 9, has altered her workout routine as well, adopting “less intense” regimens with “more cardio.”

Cutest Kardashian Kids Moments: North, Mason, Dream and More!

The Strong Looks Better Naked author isn’t the only expectant member of her famous family. Just days before exclusively revealing her baby news, Us confirmed that Kylie Jenner is also pregnant with boyfriend Travis Scott. Us also exclusively revealed in July that Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West are expecting their third child, a baby girl, due via surrogate “before Christmas.”

For more on the Kardashian-Jenner pregnancies, pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on stands now!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!