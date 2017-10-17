Kylie Jenner showed off her curves in a sports bra and revealed a hint of a baby bump in a new Snapchat video.

In the video, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star poses for the camera in a gray bra that reveals a slightly thicker torso while “Sky Walker” by Miguel featuring her boyfriend, Travis Scott, plays.

The Lip Kit creator makes sure to only show the very top of her baby bump, teasing fans who have been waiting for a full bump reveal.

As Us Weekly reported at the end of September, the reality star, 20, is expecting her first child — a girl — with the “Goosebumps” rapper.

She is due to give birth at the beginning of 2018, around the same time sisters Khloé and Kim Kardashian are expecting babies of their own.

Us Weekly broke the news at the end of September that the Good American designer is pregnant with her first child with NBA player boyfriend Tristan Thompson, while Kim is expecting her third child with husband Kanye West via surrogate.

As Us previously reported, Jenner’s family is “over the moon” about her pregnancy.

“Kylie loves how close-knit her family is and is thrilled to bring that to her immediate family,” an insider told Us last month. “Kylie feels more prepared than ever to be a mom.”

The Life of Kylie star — who began dating Scott, 25, in April — hasn’t spoken publicly about her pregnancy, and has covered up her baby bump in baggy clothes in recent outings.

“It definitely wasn’t planned,” a source told Us of Jenner’s pregnancy, but another insider said that “Kylie’s take is that for everyone in her family, children have only made their lives better.”

