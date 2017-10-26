The clock is ticking! After three years of extensive renovations, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West will be settling into their $20 million Hidden Hills, California, dream home “very soon.”

As Us has previously reported, the long-delayed home improvements made by the couple include “gutting out the bottom floor,” rehabbing an existing vineyard “to make their own wine” and adding a body of water. In August another source revealed, “The home is done in terms of the renovation but it’s finishing up the smaller things – they don’t want to move in with any construction still happening.”

And the move comes just in time: “Kim’s surrogate is due before Christmas,” reveals the insider.

As the 37-year-old KKW Beauty mogul and rapper West, 40, await the arrival of their new baby girl, an insider says the couple maintains “regular contact with” the woman carrying their third child.

Kardashian revealed, “We’re having a baby!” in a season 14 teaser for Keeping Up With the Kardashians, but has otherwise remained mum about 4-year-old North and 22-month-old Saint’s new baby sister. Luckily for fans, a source tells Us Kardashian eventually “will talk about the surrogate and new baby on KUWTK. They’re filming it around now but it won’t air until much later.”

Baby Kardashian-West won’t be the only bundle of joy with a role on the reality show: Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian are also expecting, and a source previously told Us that KUWTK “will heavily document the pregnancies.”

