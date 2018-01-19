Puppy love! Millie Bobby Brown shared a photo of herself getting cozy with her new boyfriend, Jacob Sartorius — and it’s adorable!

Brown, 13, posted the black-and-white snap on her Instagram Story on Friday, January 19, and she’s smiling while resting her head on the singer-songwriter’s shoulder. The Stranger Things star added three red heart emojis to the photo, as well as a timestamp with the date December 31, 2017.

The pair recently went on vacation together and celebrated New Year’s Eve with her family at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. Fellow parkgoers also shared a few photos of the teens on social media at the time.

Us Weekly exclusively reported on Tuesday, January 16, that the actress and the “Sweatshirt” singer, 15, have been spending a lot of time together.

Prior to that, fans had been speculating for months that their friendship had evolved into a relationship. The actress shared a photo with him on her Instagram Story last October, and they have also been exchanging flirty comments on social media.

Thanks for the bear ❤️

On January 12, Brown shared two Instagram photos of herself holding a teddy bear that the “Chapstick” singer gave her. “Thanks for the bear,” she captioned the snaps, along with a red heart emoji. He liked the photo and commented, “[Of] course.” Fans also spotted that the Emmy nominee had liked one of Sartorius’ tweets on January 8, which read, “Just another day w you on my mind.”

Before his relationship with the Netflix star, the RCA artist was previously linked to Disney Channel actress Jenna Ortega, but he recently told J-14 they were just good friends.

