Oh, young love! Millie Bobby Brown is dating singer-songwriter Jacob Sartorius.

Fans have been speculating for months that the friendship between the Stranger Things star, 13, and the “Chapstick” singer, 15, may have evolved into a relationship, and a source tells Us Weekly they’ve been spending a lot of time together. She posted a photo with him on her Instagram Story last October, and they have since exchanged several flirty comments on social media.

Eagle-eyed fans were quick to point out that Brown liked one of Sartorius’ tweets on January 8 that read, “just another day w you on my mind.” She later shared a photo on Instagram of herself cuddling with a teddy bear that Sartorius gave her. “Thanks for the bear,” she captioned the January 12 post, adding a red heart emoji. He responded in the comments section, writing, “[Of] course,” with a matching heart emoji.

Thanks for the bear ❤️ A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown) on Jan 12, 2018 at 5:25pm PST

The teens have already been on vacation together, too. They celebrated New Year’s Eve with her family at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. Fellow parkgoers shared a few snaps of the couple on Instagram at the time.

Prior to dating the Emmy nominee, the RCA artist was briefly linked to Jenna Ortega, who stars on Disney Channel’s Stuck in the Middle. She played his love interest in his “Chapstick” music video, but he later explained that they were just close friends.

“She’s really nice,” Sartorius told J-14 in November 2017. “It was really fun to film the video. … We had good chemistry on camera and off.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!