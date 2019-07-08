Meghan Markle has recently made her return to the spotlight after giving birth to her first son Archie — and, man, are we excited to have her and her sense of style back in the public eye. So what’s our latest fashion obsession of hers? An initial necklace she wore to Wimbledon in honor of her baby boy.

On July 4, the Duchess of Sussex was spotted at the tennis championship games wearing the chicest summer ensemble. In jeans, a black t-shirt and a striped white blazer, the new mom accessorized her look with some standout pieces. Along with her Madewell fedora and Finlay London sunglasses, she rocked a sleek gold necklace with the initial “A” in the center. This small and elegant tribute to her two-month-old son with Prince Harry is both touching and stunning.

She may have re-worn Cartier earrings from her wedding for the baby’s christening, but this statement piece of jewelry is exactly what we’ve been craving from the duchess. It’s sweet, chic and very easy to copy!

While putting in an order for her exact custom Verse Fine Jewellery necklace might be hard now that the world knows all about the cute bauble, we went and found seven variations of an initial necklace that anyone can get their hands on. Ranging in price points, metals and styles, there’s something likely to scratch your itch for a tribute necklace. And starting at just $45, anyone can feel like a royal without breaking the bank.

From affordable simple necklaces to pricier bolder bling, keep scrolling to shop our seven favorite initial necklaces a la Duchess Meghan’s.