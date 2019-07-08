Duchess Meghan Wore Cartier Earrings From Her Wedding to Archie’s Christening





The former Suits star, 37, teamed the $15,000 Galanterie de Cartier diamond and white gold studs with a white Dior bespoke gown and fascinator for the service at the private chapel at Windsor Castle on Saturday, July 6.

Meghan most memorably wore the earrings for her May 2018 wedding to Prince Harry, also at Windsor Castle, where she wore a custom-made Givenchy gown along with her own Cartier bracelet and a tiara borrowed from Queen Elizabeth II.

She previously was seen wearing the earrings a month before the wedding, when she appeared at an Invictus Games event in London with Harry.

Stylist Rochelle White told the Daily Mail that the similarities between Meghan’s looks at her wedding and her son’s christening “linked the two meaningful events together” and “paid homage to her wedding day.”

The intimate ceremony for the 2-month-old was attended by 25 guests including Harry’s father, Prince Charles, and wife Camilla, and Prince William and Duchess Kate. Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, was also present along with Harry’s late mother Princess Diana’s sisters, Lady Jane Fellowes and Lady Sarah McCorquodale.

Archie’s godparents, who were also in attendance, have not been named but are speculated to include Harry and William’s former nanny Tiggy Legge-Bourke and Harry’s best friend Charlie van Straubenzee.

The Sussexes shared two photos on Saturday from Archie’s christening on their Instagram account, writing that they were “so happy to share the joy of this day with members of the public who have been incredibly supportive since the birth of their son.”

They added that they felt “fortunate to have enjoyed this day with family and the godparents of Archie.”

