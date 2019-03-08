When it comes to fashion, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle have established themselves as international style stars with their own distinct looks, but that is not to say the royal sisters-in-law don’t look to each other for outfit inspiration.

Ever since the Duchess of Cambridge announced her engagement to Prince William in November 2010, she’s cultivated a queen-to-be-worthy wardrobe of classic coats, gorgeous gowns, darling dresses and chic separates, and one of her go-to tricks for creating a timeless fashion statement is to embrace the power of monochromatic dressing.

From all black everything to head-to-toe color (think: regal red, nautical navy, pretty pink, etc.), the mom-of-three isn’t afraid to get matchy-matchy with her ensembles, and it looks like the Duchess of Sussex has taken note.

The former Suits actress may have more eclectic taste than her royal counterpart — but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t recognize smart styling when she sees it. Even though she prefers trendier silhouettes (i.e. sharp suits, slouchy wrap coats, shorter hemlines and dainty jewels), the mom-to-be has followed Kate’s lead with her penchant for sticking to coordinated color palettes.

The results are super flattering thanks to the lengthening effect of rocking a uniform hue from top to bottom. Oh, and it makes getting dressed a snap by taking the guesswork out of pairing colors together. Who doesn’t love a time-saving move that simplifies your life?

Keep scrolling to see just a few of the fab monochromatic looks the Duchesses have sported over the years!