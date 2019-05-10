Ariana Grande‘s brand new gig that has Us on the edge of our seats.

On Friday, May 10, Givenchy confirmed that Ariana Grande will be the new face of its 2019 Fall and Winter campaign. The company teased a shot from behind in an Instagram post on Friday, May 10, with full images coming in July.

“I am so proud to be the new face of Givenchy,” the Grammy Award-winning artist said in a statement to Vogue. “It is a house I have forever admired, and to now be part of that family is such an honor. I love this clothing and the confidence and joy it brings to the people wearing it. Not only is the clothing timeless and beautiful, but I’m proud to work with a brand that makes people feel celebrated for who they are, and unapologetic about whatever they want to be.”

Since Thursday morning, the brand has been teasing the announcement on Instagram with silhouetted shots of the “7 Rings” singer in black and white. With her signature long high ponytail, it’s hard (impossible?) to mistake her for anyone else, even in silhouette.

Friday’s Instagram posting revealed a bit more details, showing the 25-year-old beauty in a black dress that looks nearly identical to the one Audrey Hepburn’s Holly Golightly wears in Breakfast at Tiffany’s. We can also catch a glimpse of the pearl-covered headband she’s wearing.

This image pays tribute to the iconic working relationship between Hepburn and Givenchy, which included the actress becoming the fashion houses’ first ambassador. Since then, other faces have included Bella Hadid, Naomi Campbell and Rooney Mara.

“A modern muse and the voice of a generation, Ariana has emerged as one of the most influential forces in pop culture today,” the brand said in Friday’s statement. “A Grammy award-winning performer, songwriter and singer, she naturally embodies the spirit of the Givenchy woman with impertinence, generosity and a lightning wit — all cloaked in a touch of mystery.”

