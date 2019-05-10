Jennifer Lawrence is at it again, stunning in another Dior campaign.

On Friday, May 10, the design house released the new images for their pre-fall 2019 campaign featuring the Oscar winning actress and their new 30 Montaigne line.

Watch Shawn Mendes and Noah Centineo Speak Their Truth Half-Clothed in New Calvin Klein Underwear Campaign

Inspired by the location of the house’s first show in 1946, Maria Grazia Chiuri named her collection in honor of the hotel, which according the press release was “love at first sight” for Christian Dior. And Us Weekly has the first look at the video accompanying the campaign, showing Lawrence shooting on set while she describes the significance of fashion.

The collection was created with the idea of creating the perfect Dior wardrobe, representing new looks as well as the classic essence of the design house.

The blonde beauty models five of these different looks in one perfect mini wardrobe that you can take from home to the office. There’s the big Dior Book Tote bag, which has a personalizable design making it a perfect pick for anyone, a white shirt, which is always a must-have addition and the new 30 Montaigne bag, which is said to exemplify a sense of the houses’ most recent creative renewal. The loose, cool fits mixed with the chic accessories make this collection understated, elegant and absolutely beautiful.

In a video accompanying the shoot, the Silver Linings Playbook actress talks about the importance of clothing. “The costume is one of the most important parts of my job. Normally the first steps is finding the clothing and then everything starts coming together after that,” she says. “It helps you start to feel different, to get into character. What a person chooses to wear and how they present themselves is essential them telling you who they are.”

Anyone wearing this collection would be stylish, chill and someone we want to hang out with — A.K.A. the epitome of Lawrence herself. Watch the video, then keep scrolling to see her model all five beautiful looks.