Carrie Bradshaw made the case for undergarments as outerwear with her sexy lingerie style in Sex and the City, and Sarah Jessica Parker is breathing new life into the trend with her spring-summer 2019 Intimissimi campaign. The 54-year-old actress shows off the Italian intimates brand’s new Triangle Bra collection and gorgeous pajama sets in the NYC-inspired photos and video.

Posing in front of the city skyline and walking the streets of her adopted hometown, the Divorce star models the cute (and comfy!) new bra design under silk, lace and cotton PJs that are chic enough to be used for more than sleeping.

“With @intimissimiofficial silk pajamas this gorgeous, there’s really no need to change when you wake,” the mom-of-three captioned an Instagram pic of her wearing a white two-piece set over a lacy bodysuit earlier this month. Accessorized with t-strap heels, a pendant necklace, shield-like shades and a polka dot clutch, Parker looked ready for night out.

Whether you’re looking to add yet another flirty detail to your pajama-dressing look a la Parker or are simply in the market for a new form-meets-function style, the new Triangle Bra offerings include a mix of lightly padded and unlined designs in bright colors and fun prints that are perfect for summer.

The wireless Tiziana Lace Triangle Bra, for example, includes a plunging V-neck (i.e. great for layering), light padding and an adjustable back and straps that offer support while also looking adorable peeking out of whatever you happen to be wearing. The Emma Silk Triangle Bra, meanwhile, is unpadded and wireless for comfort. Lined cups still offer a bit of support, and the bra’s braided shoulder straps are practically begging to be seen.

Priced between $49 and $55, the new Intimissimi Triangle Bras (and the pretty PJs SJP wears with them!) are now available at us.intimissimi.com. Keep scrolling to see all the cute campaign imagery!