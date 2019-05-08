Alert! Cardi B’s New Fashion Nova Collection Drops Today

Cardi B is back with another Fashion Nova collection — okurrr. Following in the footsteps of last fall’s coveted debut capsule, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper has once again teamed up with the ultra-trendy online retailer on a spring-summer 2019 line that is launching on Wednesday, May 8.

While the OG Fashion Nova x Cardi B drop was described “corporate and poppin’” (think: shrunken tweed miniskirts and satin crop tops), the new offerings promise to have an “overarching sexiness” that “merge classic boudoir themes with traditional tailoring.”

Inspired by the ‘80s and ‘90s, Cardi has dreamed up a whopping 47 looks and 107 pieces that are designed to be both empowering and rebellious. Created with inclusivity in mind, the collection is meant to accentuate “all contours of the body,” and there will be plenty of fierce details (i.e. lace-up hardware fastenings, cinched waists, leather corsets and sensual cutouts) that “give a nod to a sexy yet strong confident woman.”

Take, for instance, the ‘80s-era two-piece Grammy-winner sports in the campaign imagery. The $79 Diamonds On My Neck set includes a bustier-like peplum top, complete with a strong shoulder, puffy sleeves and a zip front, and matching miniskirt.

A bold color palette of red, cobalt blue and fuchsia will provide contrast against basic black pieces in the line, so that everything can be mixed and matched and easily transition from day to night. And unlike the business-like materials used in the fall-winter 2018 collection, Cardi is breaking out the second-skin latex (for a “forward take on layering”) and vegan leather to complement some of the more traditional cotton and sheer fabric that will also be present throughout.

Priced between $29 and $99, Fashion Nova x Cardi B season 2 collection will be available exclusively at FashionNova.com beginning at 9 p.m. on May 8.

