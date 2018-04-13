If Cardi B wasn’t already having a major week, it’s just gotten even better. The top-of-the-charts rapper just released her latest album and now she has a fashion collaboration in the works too. Yes, that’s right Cardi B x Fashion Nova is coming.

This collab is a long time in the making. Prior to her chart-topper status, the “Be Careful” rapper was a major fan of the brand which she claims she’s going to rock until she dies. And it’s no surprise that Fashion Nova and Cardi are a match made in sartorial heaven — the brand was the fourth most Googled fashion company in 2017! It’s a meeting of two titans, basically.

Hitting stores in October 2018 is the Fall/Winter ‘18 Cardi B x Fashion Nova collection. The collab will feature 80 to 100 pieces, including denim, dresses and outerwear and it will be sold at the five Fashion Nova brick-and-mortar locations in Southern California as well as online at fashionnova.com.

She may be a five-time platinum, Grammy-nominated artist in her own right, but Cardi might be the next big thing in fashion, too. According to the brand, the rapper has been creating new silhouettes and translating high-fashion looks into affordable pieces.

This isn’t the first time that Fashion Nova and Cardi B have worked together — the fashion duo worked together on her “Bartier Cardi” music video, too.

No word on what the designs look like — yet. But, if we know our Cardi, they’re going to be next-level.

