Invasion of the bump! Cardi B revealed her pregnancy during her Saturday Night Live debut on April 7, 2018. Since then, the rapper, who’s expecting her first child with fiancé Offset, has already wowed us with her chic ensembles. From colorful dresses wigs and gowns, we’re confident the new queen of rap will not disappoint when it comes to her maternity fashion choices. Scroll down to see her looks so far!