For yet another collaboration that is sure to be smash hit, NARS has teamed up with London-based fashion house Erdem for the dreamiest collection of spring-summer makeup. With his whimsical patterns and feminine silhouettes, designer Erdem Moralioglu has become a favorite of fashionistas like Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and Michelle Obama to name a few, and this makeup capsule marks the label’s first foray into beauty. The 13-piece line includes original lipstick, blush and eyeshadow shades, in addition to a first-of-its-kind (for NARS, anyway) powder lip palette that you are going to want to add to your arsenal ASAP.

Building on the success of Erdem’s hugely successful collaboration with fast-fashion mecca H&M last year, the brand is holding true to its ethereal aesthetic with floral-adorned pastel blue packaging and a mix of both fashion-forward and classic colors. In a statement, the designer said it was “interesting to explore” his vision through the lens of makeup, and he particularly enjoyed seeing “how far we could push different elements through color and product.”

The partnership debuted on Thursday, April 12, but, given Erdem’s famous fanbase and NARS’ cult-favorite formulations, we have a feeling this dreamy, perfect-for-spring collection will be gone in a flash. Keep scrolling to shop all the products in the line!