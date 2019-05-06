Ariana Grande officially confirmed she’s dropping a ‘Thank U, Next’ fragrance. And it seems like it’ll be launching sooner rather than later.

The pop star announced the upcoming fragrance in an Instagram post on Sunday, May 5. “So I’ve been working on a ‘Thank U, Next” fragrance … & I can’t wait for you to see / smell her,” she wrote in the caption alongside a snap of her in costume from her “Thank U, Next” music video. “She’s been like ‘Ari’ if she went to the beach one time. I’ll keep u posted.”

Ari was the Grammy Award-winning artists’ debut scent, which dropped in 2015. The EDP is a mix of sweet and sultry with notes of musk, wood and marshmallow. Since then, she’s launched four other perfumes — Moonlight, Frankie, Sweet Like Candy and her most recent, Cloud.

She continued Sunday’s Instagram caption, revealing a juicy little secret. “I don’t think I was supposed to announce this today but I’m excited and it smells divine so f–k it … hi perfume team. Love u.”

We sure are grateful she finally did! People have been speculating this launch for more than a month now. According to U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, on April 2 the 25-year-old songstress filed a trademark for a beauty product and fragrance line under the name “Thank U, Next,” which can cover everything from body products to an actual fragrance.

There’s still no information as to when or where the fragrance will be dropping. We also don’t know the exact notes of this highly-anticipated beachy take on her classic Ari scent. But her Instagram sneak peek makes Us hope it’ll be here by summer!

