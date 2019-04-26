Is Lady Gaga Gearing up to Drop Her Beauty Line … in Vegas?

Lady Gaga’s makeup line, Haus Beauty, could be launching sooner than you think.

According to the Las Vegas Review Journal, the debut of the new line will launch with a pop-up boutique at the Park MGM Grand in Las Vegas. Expected to open its doors in May, it will sync up with her residency return to the Park Theater.

The local publication reported earlier this month that sources familiar with her plans for the line at the theater say that one side of the venue entrance is under construction. This space which has been previously used to sell merchandise will serve as the Haus Beauty boutique.

News of her beauty line originally broke last May, when fans noticed that her company, Ate My Heart Inc., filed a trademark for Haus Beauty in February 2018. The trademark covers everything from cosmetics to fragrance to skincare.

It’s been almost a year and there’s still no official confirmation from the Grammy winner herself or her team. However, she has continually tagged #hausbeauty on Instagrams that show off her stunning makeup. For instance, she posted three close-ups showing off her “futuristic old Hollywood glam” look for the September 24, 2018, premiere of A Star Is Born and tagged #haus, #hausofgaga and #hausbeauty in all three.

There’s also a live website, hausbeauty.com, which takes you to a black screen with nothing more than a place to enter your email.

Even though this would be her first official beauty line, the Oscar winning songstress has been a beauty icon since her start. In 2009 she partnered with MAC Cosmetics to create lipsticks and glosses for the the Viva Glam campaign. She also has a dark floral fragrance with Coty, which dropped back in 2012.

Hopefully soon we’ll be able to see what a beauty line all her own looks like!

