Brooklyn Decker: What’s in My Bag?

The pups of Paw Patrol really do always come and save the day! Whenever Brooklyn Decker’s son Hank, 3, acts up at the dinner table, “I just put a Rubble [toy] in front of him and he’s good to go,” says the actress, also mom of Stevie, 17 months, with husband Andy Roddick.

Watch the video above and read more to learn what else Decker, 32, carries in her Boyy Fred style bag.

Spilling the Tea

“I always have a Pure Leaf herbal iced tea. Mango Hibiscus is my favorite flavor. I’ve been known to add it to champagne — highly recommend that. This is a good pick-me-up in the daytime when I want something sweet.”

Written in Ink

“I’m a notetaker, so I always have a notebook with me. I’m constantly writing down different lists and notes. That’s the old-fashioned way.”

Custom Favorite

“In my bag, I have this great lip balm by Burt’s Bees. They sent it to me and it says, ‘Brooklyn’s Bees.’ So I felt really special. It’s cute.”

Saving Face

“I carry It Cosmetics’ Bye Bye Pores powder. It was female-founded and actually works!”

Read Her Lips

“Beautycounter’s Balancing + Charcoal facial mist feels fancy. I also have their lip glosses. This [Fig] one is almost black, which I love because my husband hates it.”

What else is inside Decker’s bag? A navy Madewell wallet; an iPhone in a white case; headphones; Honest wipes; a Beautycounter lip gloss in red; a L’Oreal Voluminous Mascara; a MetroCard; her son’s passport picture; a Sephora VIB card; a race car toy; a Restoration Hardware gift card; a Paw Patrol marker and a lot of wrappers.

