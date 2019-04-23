Get ready for your best brows yet! Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics announced that it will be launching its first line of eyebrow products on Monday, April 29. The six-piece collection called Kybrow includes arch-perfecting pencils, gels, pomades and more that will have you well on your way to Kardashian-Jenner-worthy brows.

The brand began teasing the new additions on social media this week, and it looks like there will be a product for every preference. The “ultra fine” Brow Pencil, for example, is perfect for “precise detailing” and includes a spoolie for brushing and blending. The Brow Pomade is a “buildable,” “smudge-proof” formula that comes in six shades and allows you to “effortlessly” define and fill.

If you prefer powder, the Brow Duo features two “velvety smooth” shade options in each palette that create a customizable “natural look.” The “lightweight” Brow Gel, meanwhile, locks it all in place.

There will also be a Brow Highlighter available in two finishes — matte and shimmer — because no one appreciates the power of a good contour more than a member of the Kar-Jen clan. A two-in-one Brow Brush, which has an angled brush tip on one end and spoolie on the other, completes the sextet.

The Kybrow news seems to cap what has been a very busy month for the billion-dollar cosmetics brand. On April 12, Kylie Cosmetics dipped its toe in the skincare waters for the first time with the release of its Setting Spray, and we have a feeling there will be more where that came from.

Back in October 2018, blogger Trademark Ninja reported that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star applied to trademark “Kylie Skin by Kylie Jenner” and “Kylie Skin,” so it would seem there is more complexion-perfecting goodness in Kylie Cosmetics’ future.

Just last week, Jenner and her older sister Kim Kardashian regretfully announced that they had to delay the launch (originally slated for Friday, April 26) of their KKW Fragrance x Kylie perfume collab because of production issues. And while the news was a major letdown, at least we now have the Kybrow collection (and the prospect of more skincare) to keep Us occupied!

