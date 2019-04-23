In the latest Kanye-being-Kanye news, the rapper dropped an exclusive church merch collection at his Coachella Sunday service on April 21. And surprise, surprise, it was pricey.

During the rapper’s morning performance, neutral and pink-toned clothing items sold out of a tent for all attendees to pick up for a hefty price.

The cheapest item? $50 socks, which came both in black with “Jesus Walks” written across them and a cream-colored option that simply read, “Church Socks.”

Then there were cotton t-shirts that had “Trust God” written across the front for $70, sweatpants with “Sunday Service At The Mountain” down the legs for $165 and a crew neck sweatshirts with “Holy Spirit” for $225.

The reactions to this bold stunt were mixed. Some fans were amped to be a part of the performance and to take home a token home from it while others just loved the design. “Not really a fan of merch but Kanye’s ‘Jesus Walks’ socks is kinda lookin’ dope,” @marcxious tweeted.

Yeezus has risen …… the price of his Sunday Church Merch! pic.twitter.com/JH7erYxJkN — Room666 Film Reviews (@Room666Reviews) April 21, 2019

However, there were a lot of people outraged for a variety of reasons. There were those who blasted his entitlement. “One day we’re gonna talk about how Kanye wants to be taken seriously as a designer,” @WifiWinston_ wrote, “but continually makes clothes with no artistic value and relies heavily on his name to sell overpriced merch.”

But the topic that came up the most was the steep price tags. “50 bucks for some damn socks? Kanye needs to go up for prayer,” Tweeted @itsBroDeci. “$50 for damn socks and $165-$225 ‘Holy Spirit’ sweaters from your Sunday Service Merch,” wrote @Uzohrebecca. “Either you are out of touch with reality or you are a criminal.”

The goods proved to be quite popular with Coachella goers — in some Tweets and Instagrams, fans showed the line stretching all the way across the fields. Some said there were thousands waiting to get in on the action.

