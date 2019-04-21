Kim, Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian and Kendall and Kylie Jenner headed to the Coachella music festival for Easter 2019, where Kanye West performed in an Easter Sunday service on April 21.

The siblings along with their kids, North West, True Thompson, Mason, Penelope and Reign Disick, as well as Kim’s friend La La Anthony and Kylie’s boyfriend, Travis Scott, were in attendance on Sunday morning for the live streamed service that was held on a grassy knoll at the campground in Indio, California.

The rapper, whose hair was dyed purple, was joined by a large group of musicians, including a harpist, and singers dressed in matching pastel-colored robes for the gospel-tinged performance.

The service, similar to one that West has been holding at home in L.A., featured a new song from the rapper, “Water,” along with numbers including Stevie Wonder’s “As,” Soul II Soul’s “Back to Life,” and West’s own “Jesus Walks.”

Merchandise for sale included Jesus Walks socks for $50, T-shirts with the words “Trust God” on the front and “Sunday Service at the Mountain” on the back for $70, “Sunday Service” sweatpants ($135) and sweatshirts for $225 with the words “Holy Spirit.”

Before the service, Kim shared videos that showed her and her eldest daughter, North, wearing matching gray outfits. The 5-year-old accessorized her look with braids that had little trolls attached to the bottom.

“It’s Miss North West, who is performing at Sunday service,” Kim said in a Snapchat video. “Matching outfits with mom. Are you excited?”

“No, Daddy is,” North replied.

The family celebrated Easter together at a luxury house and, of course, pulled out all the stops, with a table set with themed plates and flowers, and a mountain of baskets and goodies.

