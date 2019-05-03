Carine Roitfeld has conquered just about every facet of the fashion industry, and now the former French Vogue editor-in-chief is setting her sights on beauty. The CR Fashion Book founder is launching a fragrance line aptly named Carine Roitfeld Parfums on Monday, May 6, and she is celebrating with a NYC popup shop and limited-edition Yeezy t-shirts.

After years of blending YSL Opium and Serge Lutens Fleurs d’Oranger to create her personal scent, Roitfeld decided it was time to make her own originals. The result? A seven-piece genderless range that she worked with famed noses like Aurélien Guichard, Pascal Gaurin and Yann Vasnier to create.

The scents in the “7 Lovers” signature collection are inspired by people she has met in cities around the globe (Paris, London, New York, Dubai, etc.), and they are formulated to be mixed, matched and layered with one another.

Carine Roitfeld Parfums will be available for purchase exclusively on CarineRoitfeld.com and NET-A-PORTER beginning May 6, but, in anticipation of the launch, the editrix is opening a popup shop in NYC’s SoHo neighborhood on Sunday, May 5.

Located at 158 Mercer Street, the experiential space will allow visitors to get to know the scents (it can, after all, be a little tricky to buy fragrance online) and host different events and programs (think: panel discussions, brunches and more) through Mother’s Day on May 12.

In case you needed another reason to visit the store, the first 200 customers will receive a complimentary limited-edition Yeezy Season 7 t-shirt signed by Roitfeld.

The graphic lavender and lime green designs feature a blurred “WWW.CARINEROITFELD.COM ORDER ONLINE” print on the back (a nod to the digital launch of the line), while the front is blank — leaving plenty of space for Roitfeld’s autograph.

