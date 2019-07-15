



Megan Rapinoe may be busy kicking ass and taking names on the soccer field, but she is not too busy for a hair touchup.

On Friday, July 12, the World Cup champ debuted a fresh bold hair color in an Instagram picture celebrity hairstylist Riawna Capri posted. And she’s come up with a fun and playful names for the vibrant shade — Rapinkoe.

Done by both Capri and Nine Zero One’s Joey Perrotti, the pink hue is all about creating dimension. In a press release, the colorist explained exactly how they developed this perfect bright color.

“First Joey bleached and toned her hair to freshen up those roots,” she explained. Then Capri stepped in to add the pink. “I wanted to give her more of a shadow root with the pink so it had more depth and dimension and then we kept it lighter on the ends.”

She didn’t just get her hair colored though. The stylist also updated her trendy and cool cut.

“It’s been so long since Megan has had time to get her hair done since she’s always traveling to different countries and it’s hard to communicate what you want,” Capri explained. “So I went tight on the sides and shaved, then left the hair longer on top for more texture.”

Then it was all about getting the hair to sit just right. To do that Capri blew it out with a texturizing spray at the roots and a pomade on the ends. To add extra texturized oomph, she twisted the ends before shaking them out.

“Soooo much Happiness Exudessss, in both pics,” the stylist wrote in Friday’s Instagram caption. “And I’m sad yesterday is over.”

For color this pigmented, the stylist created a custom conditioner for the soccer star to use at home to help keep it from fading. However, Capri also favors Magic Myst Universal Elixir to maintain hair’s health and shine. Filled with vitamins, the salon owned spritzed this on the ends before styling.

