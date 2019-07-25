



Hailey Bieber may be an international supermodel married to mega-famous pop star Justin Bieber, but she still knows a good deal when she sees one.

When talking with Teen Vogue, the 22-year-old revealed two must-have beauty products she always has in her bag, including the classic Chapstick, which costs just $3 for a pack of three — because sometimes stars really are just like Us.

She spoke with the online publication about her new fall campaign with Charles & Keith, during which she talked about her favorite statement pieces from the collection. “I love the chunky chain mini bag — it’s so cute and practical,” she said. But when it came to filled the small bag, there were two products she had to have in it. “ChapStick always,” she admitted. “And I always have my BareMinerals Complexion Rescue Stick, it’s the best.

Working in the industry for many years, the Vogue cover star has definitely tried her fair share of products, including the best of the best and pricey luxe options. But it turns out the model is just like Us, a lover of classic lip balm!

Another favorite from the new fall line are some of the jewelry pieces. “I love really simplistic but chunky jewelry,” she explained. “Hoops are always my staple piece.”

As the face of BareMinerals, the blonde stunner has always expressed an interest in beauty as much as fashion. In April, she applied for a Bieber Beauty trademark to start her very own cosmetics line. However, in June that permission was denied because her husband already owns similar trademark that he filed when he was just 9-years-old.

Still she has paperwork approved for a Hailey Bieber trademark, so hopefully we won’t completely lose access to her extensive beauty knowledge. But until then, we’ll just have to run to the drugstore and stock up on the model’s go-to affordable lip care.

