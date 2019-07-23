



How does Cindy Crawford do it?! The 53-year-old supermodel still looks as flawless and fierce as she has since she stepped out onto the scene in the mid ‘80s. Turns out a good go-to concealer can go a long way.

When speaking with fellow model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley for InStyle, the Meaningful Beauty founder opened up about building her own business, aging in the industry and a celebrity-beloved concealer she swears by.

For an extra boost of confidence she turns to her must-have concealer: Amazing Cosmetics Amazing Concealer Hydrate. She isn’t the only A-lister fan. Other stars that praise this creamy formula and flawless coverage include Blake Lively, Miley Cyrus, Drew Barrymore and Crawford’s InStyle collaborator Huntington-Whiteley.

Along with a favorite product that we’re currently adding to our cart, the OG supermodel also spoke to why she wanted to start her own skin care line.

“I’ve always loved modeling, but when I was 35, I had been with Revlon for 17 years,” she told the British model. “My contract was up for renewal, and I thought, ‘Maybe this is the time to do my own thing.’”

Since she had learned a lot about how to take care of her skin thanks to her work with cosmetic doctor Jean-Louis Sebagh. She realized that if she were to work with him to develop a skin care line, she would be able to share the incredible access she’s enjoyed through her many years modeling.

“Especially at 35, you start realizing, I’m not going to be able to avoid this aging thing,” she said. “So Meaningful Beauty was born out of that relationship.”

But it wasn’t always an easy task. Even though she studied math with a chemical-engineering scholarship, she didn’t know much about how to run a business. “It took me a while to find my voice in those meetings,” she explained. “But eventually I realized that I am the world expert on Cindy Crawford. No one knows more about my brand than I do, and Meaningful Beauty is a part of that. It was empowering, for me as a woman, to find my voice at a boardroom table.”

