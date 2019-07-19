



Dylan Penn — A.K.A. the daughter of Sean Penn and Robin Wright — is the new face of jewelry brand The Last Line. And no shocker here, she slays it.

Stylish got to talk to the 28-year-old stunner about what it was like working with the brand on the Summer 19 collection, as well as the one style and beauty tip she picked up from her ageless mom.

“I am a big fan of The Last Line,” she told Us in an email interview. “I love being able to layer pieces whether it’s necklaces, rings or earrings. I am obsessed with really dainty gold pieces mixed with more bold piece like the black diamond cuff.”

The newest collection was inspired by that retro glam punk style of the late ‘80s-early ‘90s. With that as the jumping off point, there’s no pieces that are too bold or out-there, but instead are perfectly chic to wear and pair with just about anything.

When it comes to jewelry, the young model leans towards a more is more philosophy. “I don’t think I could have enough piercings so I like to fill up my ear and I don’t ever like to take anything off.”

However, this goes against her mother’s philosophy. “It’s funny to be asked what my mom has taught me about style and beauty because I’ve always said she taught me ‘less is more’ which I tend to stick by most of the time,” she said. “But not at all with my jewelry! It’s never too much!”

One thing she did pick up from working on the campaign was a love for colored jewelry. “I didn’t realize how much I loved colored jewels until doing this campaign,” she said. “I couldn’t believe how beautiful some of the emerald pieces were,” she told Us. “They were so rich in color and made the surrounding simpler pieces like the diamond huggie pop.”

You can now shop the Summer 19 collection on thisisthelast.com.

