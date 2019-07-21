Venus Williams: What’s in My Bag?





Even though Venus Williams makes it look easy, being a tennis champ is hard work. “My muscles are always sore,” she says. “They’re screaming at me.” That’s why Williams, 39, never leaves home without Asutra’s Ease Your Pain Relief Cream. “It treats the pain instead of masking it,” notes the EleVen designer. She serves up her other travel essentials to Us.

Sole Saver

“My [sandals] right now are Birkenstock. I love them. They look really trendy. Mine are white.”

Sweet Deal

“I always like to buy candy at the drugstore. My favorite is SweeTarts. Those disappear from my bag quickly. They’re a special treat.”

Cuddle Crew

“When I’m on a plane, I bring my dog [a Havanese named Harold]. I also have a blanket because I’m always freezing. I just got one in Paris —it’s alpaca wool, made in Ecuador. I love handmade, unique, one-of-a-kind things.”

Plugged In

“I like to travel with my Mac laptop and iPhone. I don’t have cases, so they’re always getting broken. It’s not smart, but I like the aesthetic and don’t want to ruin it.”

Throwing Shade

“My sunglasses are always changing. I just got a pair of metallic Ray-Bans in the airport that I’ve been using for the summer.”

What else is inside Williams’ EleVen backpack? A Gucci men’s wallet; Monster Diamond headphones; a UE Boom speaker; a clear makeup bag; benzoyl peroxide cleanser; an Asutra Vitamin C Anti-Aging Serum, Rose Body Oil and Magnesium Oil Spray; a Milani lipstick; a personalized Katie Kime journal; a book; AMEX cards; lemon essential oil; carrot oil; frankincense oil; a metallic gold hair band; Advil; Aleve; green juice; fruit and pea protein powder.

