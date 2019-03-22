Venus Williams slays both on and off the court. And we don’t just mean her killer backhands.

Whether she’s smashing a serve or cheering on her younger sister Serena Williams to another victory, the 38-year-old tennis pro has always known how to rock a sleek and cool style. Now she’s transitioning that expertise to a new activewear line.

The newest addition to her EleVen lifestyle and fashion brand, the Isola collection is all about balancing feeling strength with looking beautiful (A.K.A. Venus’ essence). “Isola has a moment in itself,” the designer said in a statement. “It’s that moment where you feel strong, empowered, beautiful and where you feel enabled to take on the world.”

Williams spent time and care working on the spring-summer line to create a wide range of pieces ranging from light jackets to cozy sweatpants to the perfect post-workout dress.

Along with sharp white and black picks, colors are mixed with washed shades of coral, blue and grey making it easy to match any piece with one another.

“I always say my line is not for wallflowers and this Isola collection really speaks to that,” the newly inducted CFDA designer told PureWow in an interview on March 21. “The print is a work of art and there’s this beautiful lace you would never find anywhere else. I’m really proud of that. A lot of work went into Isola!”

Not only does it look good, the bonus of an athlete designing an athletic line means that the performance quality is just as impressive. Because for an professional athlete, function is everything. So all of the EleVen collections are made out of four technical materials that enhance the wearer’s overall experience when working out.

Get in on the sporty chic action and scroll to see our favorite picks from Venus Williams’ Isola.