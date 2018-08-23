We’ve seen glimpses of the enormous diamond sparkler Justin Bieber proposed to Hailey Baldwin with earlier this summer, but now the 21-year-old model is giving the world an up close look at the engagement ring on the September 2018 cover of Vogue Mexico. And, as we expected, it’s both massive and stunning.

In the black and white shot, the blonde beauty poses in an oversized men’s blazer with her head resting on her left arm and her blinding bling perched on *that* finger. As previous shots of the bauble suggest, the ring features a gigantic oval-cut diamond and delicate band.

Hailey Baldwin’s Style Evolution: Her Fashion From Teen to Now

Back in July, the Biebs confirmed on social media that he worked with NYC-based Solow & Co. on the ring. According to its website, Solow & Co. has operated as a private jeweler for some three generations and specializes in “diamond jewelry in fine whites and fancy yellows from 5 carats to over 100 carats and exotic fancy colors such as pink, blue, green and red from 1 carat to 20 carats.”

On its own Instagram account, Solow & Co. shared that it was celebrating the duo’s engagement by donating $5,000 to the charity of Baldwin’s choice — the Carol M. Baldwin Breast Cancer Fund.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s Best Fashion Moments

While the exact specifics of the ring are still not known (rumors estimate Bieber dropped around $2 million on the bauble), the Vogue Mexico cover and subsequent in-book spread does confirm that it is similar to the gorgeous engagement ring Blake Lively received from Ryan Reynolds back in 2012, which likely made Baldwin very happy.

Blake Lively Gives a Master Class in Pantsuit Dressing During ‘A Simple Favor’ Press Tour

She once tweeted that she was was a fan of the former Gossip Girl star’s spectacular oblong sparkler, and now she’s got an equally magnificent version of her very own. Some dreams really do come true.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!